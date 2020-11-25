The colour, sights and sounds of Afro-Carribean carnival will be flowing in Surfdale next weekend with an event called CarniFull.

Organiser Bryce Campbell says his main motivation to put the event together was to celebrate diversity and bring some of the wide flavours and sounds of carnivals across the world to Waiheke, specifically inspired by London’s renowned Notting Hill Carnival and the Trinidad carnivals.

Bryce has DJed at Notting Hill a few times and says it provides mind-blowing inspiration to introduce Waiheke to new sounds that are a mix of high energy soca (popular Trinidadian music) and London underground.

Despite running without a break since 1966, Notting Hill had to go virtual this year because of the pandemic. “For the communities in that area it gives pride of place, connects the people in the area and tries to bring to light some of the historical social issues,” Bryce says.

Featuring a carnival vibe of Afro-sounds, feathered headdresses and tropical cocktails, the CarniFull event takes place at Found and starts at 4pm on Saturday 5 December.

In line with the flavour of the event, Found will put on a special Argentinian barbecue in the courtyard throughout the day.

