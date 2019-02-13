Coastguard volunteers had a busy morning last Thursday with incidents on the island and offshore.

A runabout was washed onto the rocks at the western end of Little Oneroa. A frayed anchor rope indicated the boat had broken free from its anchor and the Coastguard was notified at 6.54am, said Coastguard Northern Region communications coordinator Mike Buddle.

Gear from the 20ft aluminium runabout was scattered over the area and the key was in the ignition, leading to concerns that a person might be missing off the boat, said Mr Buddle. The Coastguard’s Hibiscus Rescue 1 from Gulf Harbour was sent to investigate.

. • Erin Johnson

