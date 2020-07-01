The developer of a 25-lot subdivision straddling Thompson’s Point sought approval from the Waiheke Local Board for its preferred road names at last Wednesday’s monthly board meeting.

Wawata Estate Limited had put forward road names suggested by Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki for the five roads in its subdivision for approval at the May local board meeting. That application was deferred because formal feedback was required from Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Trust and Ngāti Pāoa Trust Board.

According to the agenda for the 24 June local board meeting, both Ngāti Pāoa groups indicated to Auckland Council staff that they would like to provide input after consulting with kaumatua. Ngāti Pāoa Trust Board requested more time to allow it to suggest additional names. On 11 June, Ngāti Pāoa Trust Board responded to Auckland Council with five additional road names.

The agenda states that Wawata Estate Ltd requested approval of its preferred road names because the company was already using those names to market the subdivision for sale and road signage was already installed on the roads.

The developer apologised and said they misunderstood the road naming process and did not realise formal approval from the Waiheke Local Board was required which was why a formal road naming application was now presented to the board.• Erin Johnson

