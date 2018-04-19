Waiheke’s long-proposed community pool is on the horizon, with the local board announcing it will further investigate the option of building the pool between Te Huruhi Primary and Waiheke High School, which are both to undergo redevelopment.

A ‘formal feasibility study and business case’, which will investigate costs and practicalities of plans to put the pool on school grounds, is about to start and is expected to take a number of months. • Richard Jones

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!