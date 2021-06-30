Bikebox touches down in Oneroa

Concern is rising for people’s safety after a flashpoint between security guards and protesters swimming in the Kennedy Point construction zone on Tuesday.

A bright blue shipping container landed outside the Sustainability Centre on Mako Street last week. Proudly emblazoned with “Bikebox Waiheke”, the compact new space will act as a hub for all things bike-related.

Once operational, it will be open two days per week and will act as a space for people to access bike maintenance, small repairs, cycling education, maps and cycling advocacy.

The container was generously donated, sign-written and delivered by Mainfreight.

Local board funding is also supporting the start-up and organisers say they’re looking to develop a sustainable operational model by accessing funding from other sources in future.

Cycle Action Waiheke chairperson Vibeke Brethouwer says the team behind the initiative is planning to run regular workshops so people of all ages can keep their bikes functioning smoothly for longer.

“Now we have an empty box and the fun of the fit-out can begin,” says Vibeke.

“We’ll be looking to the community to gather everything that a fully functioning bike repair hub needs, and we hope to have a small opening in the coming month to celebrate the Bikebox touchdown.” •Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!