Big sales raise $26k for WISCA

Waiheke Island Society for the Care of Animals (WISCA) volunteers are celebrating a successful weekend of fundraising events.

On the weekend of 20 and 21 April, organisers held an art sale and a designer clothing sale, raising a total of $26,592.50.

“The WISCA team were blown away by the local community support for their fundraising for the WISCA shop premises,” says one of the organisers Nicky Ogilvie.

Local artists donated works for the Saturday art sale which attracted around 100 people to the Oneroa Ray White office, says Nicky.

On the Sunday, 80 people waited for the doors to open at 10am at the real estate agency that had been converted into a fashion boutique for a few hours.

“With over 1000 designer items for sale and very reasonable prices, it was a polite but intense crowd who spent up well, stripped off and tried on items in the bathroom, meeting rooms, on the deck –wherever there was space,” says Nicky.

“A particular thank you to Harry Howe and Helen Smith of Ray White Oneroa for their assistance with the designer sale, to the team of WISCA volunteers who gave hours of their time and to the Waiheke community who supported both events.”

“This community project has really assisted WISCA in their quest for helping and supporting animals on the island. A purrfect result.”•