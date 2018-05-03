Greg Cantwell’s new exhibition at Timbuktu Nomadic Deli is about seeing the everyday as a possibility – a visual celebration of our immediate and often unnoticed environment he says, using objects we so often ignore.

“I had always noticed the crema stain left inside a coffee cup. I initially began photographing these natural patterns, with a two megapixel camera on an old flip-out Samsung phone, because they reminded me of landscapes.

“The mechanics of photographing the inside of a mug at a cafe didn’t work, so I dropped that and looked around. What I saw was texture and repetition in the takeaway coffee cup stacks on the machine. That’s when the process began.” • Safia Archer’s weekly arts diary

