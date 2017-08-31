Doors are open again at Palm Beach Store after a two-month refurbishment.

A fresh lick of paint and new lino mask the extent of reinstatement work needed after floodwaters swept through the shop on 8 March.

While the store reopened soon after the flood, it was on a temporary basis with everything squeezed into half the space.

Now, there’s plenty of room to browse. The shop reopened on Friday with shelves and freezers stocked with a wide range of groceries, dairy products, confectionery, drinks and household products.

Lessees Allen Hung and Nicole Ping are also dab hands with a coffee fix or ice cream in the cone. Plus, with daylight saving time fast approaching, there’s everything beachgoers may need from beach games and boogie boards to hats and sunscreen.

Next door, there’s no news on when, or whether, the fish and chip shop will re-open. • Geoff Cumming