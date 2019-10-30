Wild winter weather and the collapse of sub-contractor Stanley Construction, have caused delays to the rebuild of the Te Huruhi Primary School. As the site dries out, the pressure is on to complete the buildings for the new school year.

Project manager Michael Bayman says the site has been hammered by winter weather. When Gulf News visited, six workers were installing roofing until interrupted by a southerly squall.

Mr Bayman says there are around 30 construction workers on site each day and that number will increase over the next two months to up to 60.• Erin Johnson

