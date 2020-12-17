Celebrations were held and a sense of relief flooded many community members last Friday following a decision to refuse a liquor licence which could have seen a new large-scale bottle store established in Surfdale.

The court’s ruling to overturn the Auckland District Licensing Committee’s August decision granting a new off-licence for a bottle shop at 2 Miami Avenue is significant. It follows months of voluntary work from members of the community, pro bono lawyers and organisations such as Living Waters Church and the Waiheke Youth Centre. It was the strength and perseverance of these organisations and 35 community objectors, paired with licensing inspector Ritchelle Roycroft’s opposition, as well as that of the local board, that saw the licence revoked.

• Sophie Boladeras

