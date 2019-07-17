Battering Rams go marching on

The Fullers 360 Rams continued their campaign towards a home semi-final thanks to a commanding 56-16 win over the Papakura Sea Eagles on Saturday.

In what was their final home game of the regular season, hundreds of fans turned out to watch the victory which cements the team’s spot at the top of the leaderboard.

The Rams enjoyed the perfect start to the match when Luke Maoate busted the line on the opening set and put Josh Williams over under the posts.

And then it was two, when Waiheke had another quick try after Struan Laburn dotted down in the corner.

Papakura did hit back and scored a couple of opportunist tries – but that was as close as the visitors came as Waiheke stretched their lead through tries to Caleb Penetito, Reagan Alofivae and a second for Josh to head into the sheds at halftime with a 26-16 lead.

The Rams started the second half much like the first and a set play straight off the restart resulted in Troy Lomas breaking the line and scoring in the corner.

Waiheke continued to control the game and Caleb and Reagan both scored another try each while Josh, who had a stunning day, scored two more to bring his tally to four on the day.

Standout performers were Josh Williams, Reagan Alofivae and Luke Maoate. The final score was 56-16.

As the Rams try to go one better than last year when they narrowly lost out 26-20 to the Manukau Magpies in the Mt Smart final, the run-in to their season sees them take on Marist this Saturday at Victoria Park before a bye in the final round.

A win this week ought to see them back on Waiheke for the semifinal. Special thanks to our sponsors Fullers 360, Charlies, Waiheke Documents and Security, Arbor Bros, Arcadia, A Gradient Drainage, Waiheke Physio and Pilates, K2 Builders, Marshall Concrete Pumping, B&S Contracting and Waiheke Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services. • Ian Moroney