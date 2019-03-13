Great Barrier Island residents are fighting back against a decision to allow dredged materials to be dumped off the island’s east coast.

On 5 February the Environmental Protection Agency granted Coastal Resources Limited consent to dump 250,000 cubic metres of dredged material every year for 35 years. The company has an existing consent to dump 50,000 cubic metres annually which the new consent will replace.

The material will come from marine sites in the Auckland and Waikato regions. The dump site is 25 km east of Great Barrier Island.

Two appeals against the granting of the consent have been lodged in the High Court in Wellington.

