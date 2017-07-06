Children dressed in poor taste and danced for three hours last Saturday as Kaleidoscope’s fundraising dance-athon took place.

The theme was bad taste, and artistic director Kathy Ogletree said the costumes were hilarious, ranging from laugh-out-loud to cringeworthy.

“We had one that was a ‘cereal killer’, with cereal boxes stuck all over her, another who was straight out of the 80s and so many that were really imaginative.”

Teacher and long time member Christine Harris was the DJ and MC who kept the dancers rocking.

Kaleidoscope’s shed was badly damaged in the two autumn floods and the performance group lost equipment which will cost about $15,000 to replace, including mats, costumes, headset microphones and consoles.

“It was heartbreaking and so unexpected, so we are trying to do as many fundraisers as possible to try and claw back the things we need,” Kathy said.

This was the first fundraiser of many. It is too soon to tell how much money was raised last Saturday as the children have yet to collect from the donors.