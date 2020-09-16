Designs for Matiatia’s $15 million redevelopment are slowly taking shape, with Auckland Transport presenting three concept plans to key stakeholders this month. Groups including the local board, the transport forum, Cycle Action Waiheke, Fullers360 and the tourism forum have already seen preliminary concepts. Their feedback is now being used to rework the options before they go out for public consultation.

At the transport forum meeting this month, group members reviewed the concepts and discussed how they might work. Forum member Tony King Turner said he felt like all three of the concepts needed a “radical” rethink.

“All of the concepts seem to be designed for today but not for 10 or 15 years in the future, maybe not even five years from today,” he said.

“If we are going to spend all this money, we need to spend it on a design that’s not going to age. There are already major congestion problems – this will continue and get bigger. I don’t see this as a design for the not too distant future and I think it needs a radical relook.”

Tony went on to say he believes Matiatia should be a place of beauty. “We shouldn’t be looking at a massive car park and congestion. It can be beautiful and functional, but these three options aren’t that.” • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!