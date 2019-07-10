More than 20 firefighters spent hours battling a blaze in an abandoned house on Whakarite Road last Friday. At 5.45am on Wednesday morning firefighters returned to the property to extinguish a smoldering mattress, which was buried under rubble.

Waiheke Fire and Emergency received 15 calls regarding the fire on Friday, which they attended just after 8pm.

Fire crew managed to get the flames under control by 11.15pm and spent several hours continuing to dampen parts of the property. No injuries have been reported, although a family from a neighbouring property was evacuated due to concerns over asbestos.

• Sophie Boladeras