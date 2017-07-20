After only ten days without one, Artworks Community Theatre has found a new theatre manager in the experienced Teresa Sokolich.

Though she maintains that she still has some growing and developing to do, Teresa enters her new position carrying years of know-how.

“Right now I’m just getting my feet under the desk but I hope to grow this space that is already doing so well,” she says in her first week on the new job.

After obtaining a diploma in drama from University of Auckland, Teresa jumped right into managing a small drama company and a community non-professional theatre.

She did a bit of acting but that didn’t stick. She went on to become stage manager at Mercury Theatre and later co-founded Auckland Theatre Company.

At the end of last year, Teresa took a six-month position at Garnet Station Tiny Theatre in Westmere after eight years of doing events and entertainment in SkyCity.

“I helped establish the theatre in Westmere and give it a profile,” she says, “It was all about finding productions that suited the small venue, which could only fit 40 in the audience, and the community.”

What has brought her to the Waiheke position is her love for venues and community. She believes arts and especially performing arts are there for the community.

“Artworks already has a well-established community aspect, so I just hope to increase that by bringing different creative products here from dance and music to comedy and theatre.

“The island deserves it.”

Born and bred in Auckland, Teresa knows bits of Waiheke very well.

“My grandparents used to live in Palm Beach so I have spent many summers here.”

Though not currently planning to move here, she is excited to meet locals and get started.

“So far I’ve met the board, and they’re great; very energetic and supportive of ideas.”

A formal welcome is being arranged but an informal pop-in is also welcome. • Emma Haas