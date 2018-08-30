Artworks Theatre rides the tide –

It was a full house in Artworks Community Theatre on 16 August. Unfortunately, it was full of water.

When theatre coordinator Jemma Peterson arrived on the scene, the water was about 20cm high and covered the entire auditorium. It had seeped under the stage, and into both the green room and the tech room.

“I was shocked, it brought a tear to my eye,” she says.

“The stopper on a fire hydrant was loose, it blew off and was emptying out for about eight hours straight before it was noticed.”

