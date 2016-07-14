Thirty four successful artists have now been announced for the next headland Sculpture on the Gulf exhibition after having received a record number of nearly 250 proposals for the 2017 event – more than double that of 2013.

The selection process was conducted in three phases, with 42 proposals taken forward for further development in Phase Two, and 34 successful projects accepted to create final works for the headland Sculpture on the Gulf route in 2017.

The headland Sculpture on the Gulf 2017 Waiheke Island artists include; Paora Toi-Te-Rangiuaia, Richard Maloy, Kazu Nakagawa, Denis O’Connor and Chris Bailey.

Several Auckland artists were also selected: Dion Hitchens, Gregor Kregar, Ioane Ioane, Jae Kang, Jeff Thomson, Brett Graham, Dane Mitchell, David McCracken, Semisi Fetokai Potauane, Sriwhana Spong, Alex Monteith, Michelle Lee, Natalie Guy, Paul Cullen, Shannon Novak, Tiffany Singh, Veronica Herber, Virginia King, Jeremy Leatinu’u, Jim Speers, Jon Hall, Leon van den Eijkel, Martin Awa Clarke Langdon, and Matt Ellwood.

Michel Tuffery and Paul Hartigan from Wellington, Phil Price of Lyttelton, Robert Jahnke from Palmerston North, Maureen Lander from Hokianga and Chris Booth from Kerikeri have also been chosen.

headland Sculpture on the Gulf will return to Waiheke 3-26 February 2017.

For more details visit www.sculptureonthegulf.co.nz

Last Friday night saw a suite of new exhibitions opened with waiata at the Waiheke Community Art Gallery.

Beginning in the main gallery with the annual Members’ Show – always an opportunity for financial members of the gallery to exhibit works in a diverse and engaging exhibition – the occasion also provided an opportunity to farewell Rose McLeod, a well-known Waiheke artist, who sadly is leaving the island and moving to Whanganui.

In the small gallery is an exhibition of photographic works by Heather Randerson from the Hokianga.

The exhibition called Moengaroa is inspired by Randerson’s tupuna, Moengaroa no Te Hikutu, and the waiata tangi she composed after the premature death of her brother Hauraki in the 1845 land wars.

The images explore the relationship between mana whenua and mana wahine and the consequences of disruption of that relationship through loss and separation from turanga waewae.

Then in the annex, Waiheke resident Shirleyann Watkins is exhibiting her finely crafted textural works that also explore personal experiences and life influences, within the theme of “there is more real power in absence than in presence”.

The Waiheke Community Art Gallery is at 2 Korora Rd, Oneroa and open seven days, 10am-4pm.

It’s time to shine again for Waiheke artists and sculptors as submissions are now being called for Sculpt Oneroa 16/17 – an annual exhibition that sees artworks by Waiheke artists placed throughout Oneroa village over the busy summer season.

Download an application form from the web page www.sculptoneroa.co.nz . The close off date is 22 August.

A solo exhibition at the Red Shed Gallery in Palm Beach by well-known songstress, Katy Soljak called Working Girlz is a selection of new paintings dealing with the controversial subject of prostitution.

The vulnerability and beauty of working girls in their dangerous lifestyle reminded Soljak of the working girls she saw everyday for five years when she drove to her teaching job down Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The Red Shed Gallery is an artist-run collective of Waiheke based artists who open the space every weekend so as to provide an opportunity to meet and speak to them directly.

This Saturday has painter Linda Kennerley manning the space followed on Sunday by exhibiting artist Katy Soljak.

The Red Shed Gallery, 74a Palm Rd, Palm Beach is open winter weekend hours from 1-4pm.

This is the final week to see the memorial exhibition Barry C. Hollands 1952 – 2016 Waiheke – Our People, Our Place at Tivoli in Oneroa

The show features Hollands’ distinctive art works of sketches, group portraits and local landscapes. After the show, several of the group portrait paintings will be loaned to the Waiheke Historical Society for display at the museum on Onetangi Straight.

A new suite of works by Kapiti based artist Jill Studd will open at Tivoli from 23 July.

Tivoli, at Pendragon Mall, 118 Oceanview Rd, Oneroa, is open winter hours, Thursday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, until the end of August.

Also closing this week at Upcycle in Oneroa is the exhibition Taranaki@Waiheke featuring 40 artworks all created from recycled materials by 11 Taranaki artists of the Virtual Tart Collective. Upcycle, at Pendragon Mall, 118 Oceanview Rd, Oneroa is open daily, 10am-4pm.

Suspect is a new exhibition by island artist Peter Wichman opening at Orexart in Arch Hill at 5.30-7.30pm, on Tuesday 19 July.

Wichman’s paintings generally deal with psychological and moral questions. Human passion, social responsibility, power struggle, conflicts of loyalty and the intrusion of the unexpected are some of the themes which play out in his works.

Recently he has turned to still-life, in which he seeks to reveal the mystery and uniqueness often overlooked in ordinary, even mass-produced household objects.

This exhibition runs until mid August at Orexart, 15 Putiki St, Arch Hill, Auckland.

Across the sea, The Walters Prize 2016 exhibition showcasing the work of the four finalists opens at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki on Saturday 16 July.

The Walters Prize is New Zealand’s most prestigious contemporary art prize and 2016 marks the eighth iteration of the biennial award at Auckland Art Gallery.

The Walters Prize awards the most outstanding contribution made to contemporary art in New Zealand by an artist in the two years preceding the prize.

The four finalists nominated by an independent jury for the following works are: Joyce Campbell, Flightdream, exhibited at Two Rooms, Auckland; Nathan Pohio, Raise the anchor, unfurl the sails, set course to the centre of an ever setting sun!, exhibited at SCAPE 8: New Intimacies, Christchurch;

Lisa Reihana, In Pursuit of Venus [infected], exhibited at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki and Shannon Te Ao, Two shoots that stretch far out, exhibited at the 19th Biennale of Sydney.

The Walters Prize 2016 is at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki, Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets, CBD.

