If you ever line up for a coffee, a ferry, a bus, train or plane, local artist Nooroa Te Hira Anguna invites you to come and see what other lines are drawn in his upcoming cartoon exhibition Here is where I draw the line… at The Red Shed Art Gallery.

“The exhibition is an introduction to my Waiheke character ‘the commuter’,” Nooroa says.

“My idea is that the island can embrace the character, and then our Waiheke-Auckland commuters can share their trials and stories with me and other local artists to draw those tales in a book.”

The character also has a feathery friend called Gordon who wants to be a rockstar – a huge task for a rooster.

“As a former commuter for two years myself, along with the experiences as a local bus driver for 13 years on Waiheke, I want to share my stories,” Nooroa says.

In cartoon form, the exhibition displays lines people deal with on a daily basis, which is no different from other commutes around the world.

“The pun ‘drawing the line’ is not only a reflection of the lines we often face but all my cartoons are with hard, black lines – some more detailed than others.”

As well as cartoons of the commuter, the exhibition includes typography types and a large artwork acknowledging the 100 year anniversary of the World War One Battle of Arras in which Nooroa’s Cook Island family took part.

“I am hoping the images of people in lines that I have drawn will seem familiar and humorous, but there will be an element of seriousness and controversy too,” he says.

The exhibition Here is where I draw the line… opens at The Red Shed Art Gallery tomorrow Friday 19 October at 5pm with refreshments and entertainment. It runs until 4 November. •