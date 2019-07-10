Written 25 years ago, Art has become a classic of modern theatre enjoying long runs in both London and New York. We can thank Waiheke Theatre Company for giving us the opportunity to see it at Artworks Theatre.

Art is written by the French playwright Yasmina Reza (God of Carnage, Life x 3). All her plays take a seemingly small incident and use it as a microscope to explore some aspect of human relationships. In Art the incident is the purchase of a modernist painting and the human dimension is friendship or, more precisely, the role of honesty between friends.

• Colin Beardon

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!