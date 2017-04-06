Alongside music, market and food stalls, creative performances, old fashioned games and circus fun, the Fossil Bay Kindergarten Harvest Fayre will for the first time also hold a pop-up art gallery.

“The gallery will provide insight into the work of past students and how the Rudolf Steiner education view holds them in good stead for adulthood,” says Baraka Bryant-Shevlin, one of the fayre organisers and mum of two kindergarten kids.

The gallery will feature artwork from young islanders Forrest Denise, Zephir and Ben Delamore and Kashmir Postel among others.

Another organiser Phoebe Williamson says children at the kindy are discouraged from screens and taught to use props and their imagination to tell theatrical-style stories.

In keeping with Steiner philosophy, the fayre features story telling every year. This year, the grand storyteller Osher River Oriyah, from the Coromandel, will share the story of The Butterfly Child. The story is not only a unique tale with a meaningful message; it is also a healing song.

The Fossil Bay Kindergarten Harvest Fayre is on this Sunday 9 April from 10am to 2pm at 58 Korora Road, Oneroa. Entry is by koha and eftpos will be available on site.

Visit Fossil Bay Rudolf Steiner Kindergarten on Facebook for more information. • Emma Haas