Last weekend the sun shone down on well-dressed guests at Mr Bruce Plested’s property, as the Art in the Garden Art Auction took place. Artworks from almost 30 different artists included paintings, a wall necklace and sculptures.

With the art auction postponed from the intended 11 November to 3 December, the Garden Safari went on for a bit longer than planned. But by the sounds of it that has only turned out for the better, fundraising-wise.

Michelle Barber, the Garden Safari event manager, says that “[the garden safari] was definitely a success as everyone who visited had a great time.”

Though ticket sales were down a little by comparison to other years, smashing weather and events like the lunch with Xanthe White and the Sundowner evening made up for it.

All the money raised from this year’s Garden Safari will go to the Jassy Dean Trust. The trust supports sick children and their families on Waiheke, and has done so since 1993. • Emma Haas