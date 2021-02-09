A lengthy 150-metre work of art depicting the Hauraki Gulf’s marine scape has taken up residence at the heart of the Viaduct Harbour.

Auckland-born Napier artist, Cinzah Merkens spent six weeks on the eight-metre high mural and used more than 200 litres of paint.

The mammoth work features marine creatures including a life-sized humpback whale and a giant octopus along with hammerhead and mako sharks, kahawai and snapper.

Matariki and other significant celestial navigation markers fill the night sky, with Auckland’s iconic Rangitoto presiding majestically in the background. The artist’s flowing waves and rendering of the waka hourua Haunui represent the journeys ancestors made hundreds of years ago to Aotearoa’s shores.

