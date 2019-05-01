Anzac Day remains a living and ever more vital keystone of the national unity of New Zealand and an expression of community solidarity, Auckland councillor and historian Mike Lee said at last Thursday’s dawn service at the Ostend War Memorial Hall.

Over the last four years his Dawn Service narratives have recalled the deeds of the legendary New Zealand Expeditionary Force, which later became the New Zealand Division, as the Great War progressed from the landings at Gallipoli to the climatic battles of the Western Front in Belgium and France. • Liz Waters

Full story in this weeks gulf News… Out Now!!!