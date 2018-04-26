Another bay bites the dust

Once a quiet bay with few outward signs of civilisation, Woodside Bay, over the hill from Whakanewha Regional Park, is rapidly being transformed.

Three projects are mooted across the bay. Construction is underway on the first at 511 Gordons Road; a two block subdivision comprising a 590 square metre home and 570 sq m visitor facility, with a swimming pool, boatshed and five metre bridge connecting the two main buildings. Owner Fran Wyborn, whose partner Mark Wyborn is a director of one of the country’s largest property investment firms Tramco, also has consent for a helipad.

Nearby, a unit title subdivision application at 421 Gordons Road by owner Steve Edwards, approved by council planners last Friday, redraws some of the 4-hectare block’s boundaries, allowing sections to be sold off individually. It also approves the construction, likely to be carried out by future owners, of two new visitor accommodation units. • Richard Jones

Full story in this weeks Gulf News…. Out Now!!!