The masterminds behind Te Ara Kirihimete/The Path of Christmas are celebrating a very successful event and a great turnout.

Co-organisers Tanya Batt and Kashmir Postel say they have received lots of feedback from people who preferred the more immersive experience and interactive opportunities of the trail to the more traditional parade. As well as keeping hundreds of families, youngsters and adults entertained, the path also showcased the talents of groups such as Waiheke Comedy, Otherworlds Productions and the Red Shed.

With 18 events spread across Oneroa from Alison Park to St Peter’s Church, Tanya says it is hard to choose a highlight from the five-hour event.

“The unveiling of the Community Christmas Tree and having people like Kara Nelson share a story was very special. The Island Sanctuaries game at the Sustainability Centre was a huge hit and Santa arriving on the beach was a true fusion of northern and southern Christmas and felt very authentically Waiheke,” says Tanya.

When asked if this could be the new format for Waiheke’s Christmas celebrations, Tanya says people were very positive about the event and there is always room for a few tweaks.

“But given it was the first time for the event we were very pleased with how it unfolded. Maybe there is room to do a parade every other year and an event like this alternate years.”

Tanya and Kashmir said they wanted to say a huge thank you to all those who volunteered and came along.•