Here they come… front row seats at Park Point

Waihekeans are set to get a stellar view of the 36th America’s Cup from 6 to 21 March in 2021.

The recently revealed racing area will take place across the Hauraki Gulf. The state-of-the-art yachts, which can travel at speeds of 90km/h, will run south along the North Shore beaches around North Head up to Auckland’s harbour bridge, past the eastern suburbs and all the way out to the Tamaki Strait between Waiheke and Maraetai.

Spectators on the island will get the best view from Waiheke’s southwestern tip, and Park Point Walkway will likely be packed. • Sophie Boladeras

