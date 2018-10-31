Proving they still have what it takes, a hastily put together Waiheke President’s team of extra-senior players laced up their boots one more time to meet the challenge from a visiting Kerikeri side.

Played last Friday evening at Onetangi Sports Park, the over 35 event drew a good crowd who enjoyed the social game, even though Kerikeri won by 6-4. The players were all either current coaches, past coaches or past players.

It was the first time the two sides have played but club spokesperson Duana Upchurch says it is hoped there will be a repeat and that Waiheke may make the trip north next year. •