The Dirt Track Club fireworks display went off with a bang last Friday after a massive fundraising drive made the community event possible again this year. “It was a really successful evening and we’re positive the event will be able to go ahead next year,” says organiser Bruce Beaumont. Bruce estimates the show was attended by around 1000 people, with many watching the spectacular display from the surrounding hills, above which thunderous skyrockets decorated the night sky for 20 minutes.