When it comes to physical exertion, youth is generally held to be an advantage. But a scan of this year’s Waiheke Wharf2Wharf category winners suggests grey (or in some cases very little) hair doesn’t always mean trailing in the wake of carefree youth.

In two events, the 12km walk and the 5km walk, the winners were over 70. One of the toughest events, the 25km walk from Orapiu to Matiatia, was won by a woman in her 60s.

The 25km women’s run was similarly won by a female in her 40s while entrants in the 45 to 49 age group claimed both the 25km men’s walk and the 12km men’s run. • Geoff Cummings

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!