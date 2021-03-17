Clad in charcoal corrugated steel, a large new structure in Onetangi is ready for an internal fit-out after a challenging year.

The Waiheke Community Housing Trust embarked on the $1 million Onetangi project, its first new build, in February 2020. But since then, several problems have emerged. Obtaining resource consent from Auckland Council took the trust ten months, while getting approval from Auckland Transport for the driveway and onsite parking took just over a year. Most recently the trust’s builder had to be replaced and costly works to remediate newly installed windows and flashings undertaken. In addition, a private investor mortgagee who is combating health issues requested early repayment of the trust’s main five-year construction loan.

Waiheke Community Housing Trust chairman Paul Carew says the team is now seeking further community investors to take up $20,000 or $50,000 term investments returning higher than bank deposit returns over three to five years. Mr Carew says this will allow for completion of all the units for rental and refinancing.

“We are hoping to have the property completed by May and to get it tenanted as soon as possible after that.”

The finished building will house three separate tenancies under one roof, providing secure and affordable long-term rental accommodation for up to nine people. There will be a four-bedroom house potentially for a family with school-age children, a two-bedroom apartment for an older couple or two singles, and a fully accessible one-bedroom apartment with onsite car parking for a person with limited mobility. •Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… out Now!!!