A new 10-year pathways plan to improve infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists has been adopted by the Waiheke Local Board. The board released the draft plan late last year and asked for feedback from residents and Auckland Transport.

“Recently there are a lot more people biking and walking,” Board Chair Cath Handley said at the time.

“The current footpaths and cycleways are completely inadequate to deal with this increase. It has also been identified that many children would like to bike or walk to school; however, parents are concerned for their safety.”

