It was a show beyond compare that strolled down Oceanview Road on Saturday 15 December as the annual Waiheke Santa Parade, this year titled Fossil Fuel Free Fiesta, took place.

Led by stilt-walkers but closely followed by the Auckland Waitakere Brass, the loud and cheerful parade’s atmosphere was palpable.

Float entries had gone above and beyond to do more than just walk down the Oneroa main street. With a theme strictly prohibiting any forms of fossil fuel, there were unsurprisingly many bikes, electrically powered cars, walkers and scooters. • Emma Haas

