The annual Walker and Hall Waiheke Art Award, won last year by Waiheke artist Struan Hamilton, is rapidly approaching and 36 finalists have now been chosen by author, artist and curator Richard Wolfe, who will also judge for this year’s competition.

A national event, the prestigious award is open to New Zealand residents for two-dimensional works in any medium. Each work must be no more than 1200mm in height or length, an original work solely by the artist, completed within the past year and never previously exhibited.

The finalists, selected from “the highest-ever number of entries” Waiheke Community Art Gallery: Te Whare Taonga o Waiheke director Linda Chalmers notes, include six local artists: Greg Downie, Anjela Thomas, Anah Dunsheath (a finalist for five of the past six years), Emma Rochester (a finalist in 2020’s Small Sculpture Prize) and Katie Trinkle-Legge and Sian Phillips, both awarded the Fuller’s People’s Choice Award in previous Reclaim to Fame exhibitions. • Sandra Chesterman

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now