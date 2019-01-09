George Hudson – Obituary.

Philosopher, farmer, visionary, mechanic, entrepreneur, soldier, woodworker, truck driver, sailor and philanthropist, George Hudson was a man who could achieve anything he set his mind to.

George passed away on 27 December at the age of 87. At his memorial service on Monday, the Maritime Room at Auckland’s Viaduct Quay was packed as people gathered to farewell the man who was instrumental in developing Waiheke’s ferry service. • Sophie Boladeras

