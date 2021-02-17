A chunk of prime commercial real estate in the heart of Oneroa is going up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

The commercial premises at 116 Ocean View Road include property currently tenanted by Work and Income for the Ministry of Social Development, homewares store Veranda, Shop The Rock and SALT Clothing and Jewellery Boutique.

Property Owner Kenneth Sloss says it’s been a good investment for him and should appeal to a number of prospective buyers.

“I have had 116 Ocean View Road for 30 years, I’m now 65 and I think it’s a good time to sell,” he told Gulf News.

“It’s a pretty good bit of property, right next door to the council car park. I think anyone who buys it will do very well out of it.

“I always thought I would do something, but I suppose the main tenant, the Ministry of Social Development always renewed their lease and I haven’t worried about it.”

There is potential for further development of this prime site. • Liza Hamilton

