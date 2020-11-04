A breath of theatre

Two women are celebrating 20 live theatre performances with a two-women play that marks nearly a decade of collaboration. Waiheke Theatre Company founders Linda Savage and Lucinda Peterken will be stepping on stage this month as the characters Frances and Madelaine – a wife and a mistress – in The Breath of Life, a play by BAFTA award winning English playwright David Hare.

The pair met on the island after both arriving from the UK, Linda as a retired BBC business development manager and Lucinda as a former actress turned English, theatre studies, and speech and drama teacher. They joined forces with local thespian John Brown and formed the Waiheke Theatre Company in 2011.

The two women went on to develop their vision for the company: to provide multiple ongoing opportunities for people to get involved with the performing arts.

“It’s been amazing,” Linda says.

“Over the years we’ve seen people in the community come together, make friends and feel pride in taking part in a production.

