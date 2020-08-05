The Waiheke Rams Premier Two team’s resounding 34-6 victory over the Pt Chevalier Pirates puts them in the driver’s seat to take out the 2020 season.

The epic top-of-the-table clash saw the sidelines packed with supporters from both sides, who witnessed the Rams make the perfect start as Javan Marsh sliced through the Pt Chev defenders to give Waiheke an early lead.

The match quickly turned scrappy as the Rams gave up back-to-back penalties and saw one player spend 10 minutes in the sinbin, before things truly boiled over and both teams saw a player marched from the field. After a 40-minute arm wrestle, the Rams took a 4-0 lead into the break but it was yet another yellow card to a Pt Chev player early in the second stanza that opened the door for the eager Rams.

Troy Lomas scored two quick tries before Tony Wood and Caleb Penetito linked well for Caleb to get over the line. Josh Ka helped extend the Rams lead when he left his opposite number in his dust for a beautiful 80m solo try and Caleb rounded out the Rams victory when he sliced through the Pt Chev line.

The Pirates got a late consolation try but it made only a small dent in what had been a great victory for the Rams, setting them up for a surefire championship season.

