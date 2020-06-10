Entries into a Hauraki Gulf marine photo competition are portraying the best of the area’s aquatic life and scenic vistas. The competition, organized by the Waiheke Marine Project, is spearheaded by avid international sailor and ocean ambassador Serena Woodall.

“Over the lockdown, the Hauraki Gulf found itself in an unplanned rāhui,” says Serena. “Through the weeks of no fishing and very limited boating, marine life was evident and there was some amazing footage shared by many people.”

Serena says spontaneous postings on community pages depicting huge inshore boil-ups, spectacular sunrises and sunsets, family rock pool explorations and dolphins frolicking around the island, inspired the marine project team to set up the competition with support from local business Waiheke By Sea. The charter and ocean excursion company is offering entrants the chance to win a half-day coastal boat tour around the island.

“This is an awesome opportunity for people to get some cool pictures from another angle,” says Serena. “As people move back into their pre-Covid schedules, days are full again and it’s easy to forget about the special memories and connections made with nature and the ocean over lockdown. • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!