Horses thundered, tractors grunted, Sealegs hit the surf and the crowds cheered on at the 2020 Onetangi Beach Races on Sunday.

While black clouds initially threatened, it was sunshine all the way to the finish at the packed out event with an estimated 5000 in attendance.

Organised by Waiheke Rotary as a fundraiser for island causes, over 100 volunteers gave up their time to help on the day.

Creativity was also on show, as competitors dug in for the sandcastle competition while nearby Fashion in the Field attracted all the style, with Ruby Parker taking first spot in the children’s category for her outfit made from recycled cardboard.

Police took the prize in the Uniformed Services Challenge when they went up against St John, Coastguard and Fire Brigade volunteers, with a lot of laughter and tripping up along the way.

