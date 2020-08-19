Waiheke’s Covid-19 Community Testing Centre in Oneroa processed over 450 swabs for the novel coronavirus in its first six days. By Tuesday night, all tests had returned a negative result.

Waiheke Medical Centre practice manager Jayme Kitiona said these statistics should help quash rumours circulating that Covid-19 was on the island.

“From our knowledge there are no cases on Waiheke,” said Ms Kitiona on Tuesday. “We do encourage anyone who is worried about Covid-19 to come and get tested; if they have symptoms like cold, flu, coughing or respiratory symptoms, give us a call.”

The drive through test site on Ocean View Road also welcomes walk-ins and has a dedicated area for people who don’t arrive by car.

“Our team is working well,” she said, “the staff have stepped up once again and we are testing much higher numbers this time.” • Liza Hamilton

