The shocked faces on Zogg, Zabb and Zib, crash-landed on the roof of Oneroa’s 4 Square store, bear testimony to a difficult trip from their homeland Alpha Centauri. Created by Belinda Fabris and Paul Rhind, Greetings, we come bearing gifts adds a humorous note to this year’s Sculpt Oneroa now underway in Oneroa Village. A highly regarded event in our summer season, the exhibition curated by founders Sally Smith and Paora Toi Te Rangiuia who have managed the event on a voluntary basis since its inception nine years ago, places exterior sculptural works by local artists on sites through the village.

There will be 14 works on show ranging in media from stone, bronze and steel through to aluminium and ceramic, representing both established artists and others starting out. Themes and ideas explored are diverse with some seemingly light-hearted as in the unexpected arrival of the Alpha Centaurians, but also evoking serious questions. Why are they here? How would we truly respond if Zogg, Zabb and Zib did actually turn up here one day? How do we respond to others who do? What are the gifts they bring?

•Sandra Chesterman

