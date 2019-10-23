Tantalus Estate continues to impress, picking up the supreme award at Hospitality New Zealand’s annual event. The estate also won the best restaurant award. This follows its win last year when it was named best destination venue.

“This year’s supreme winner epitomised excellence in all areas of their business,” said the judges.

“The owners have developed a wonderful product and the team they’ve put together to manage the delivery is exceptional and deserves to be scored at the highest level. While the restaurant isn’t trying to position itself as a five-star destination, they certainly provide a full five-star experience.”