Grandparents flocked from far and wide to take part in Waiheke High School’s grandparents day – some even from overseas.

Grandparents visiting from Germany joined others from Onerahi, Bay of Plenty, Wellington and Christchurch to find out about their grandchildren’s secondary schooling.

Grandmother Lyndsey Williamson was one of the 47 grandparents who visited on Wednesday 31 July and says she had subtle pangs of envy that made her want to go back to school.

• Erin Johnson

