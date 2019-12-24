After months of negotiations and delays, Waiheke’s new waste services contract was announced last week. Auckland Council’s Amenities and Infrastructure Maintenance (AIM) Services, which has a Waiheke team, is partnering with local organisations Island Waste Collective and Clean Island.

In stark contrast to the controversial appointment of the waste contract in 2009, the goal this time is to deliver an integrated waste and resource recovery system with a focus on increasing community ownership. •Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!