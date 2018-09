Can Waiheke Island become the largest populated predator-free island in the world? At a gathering at Piritahi Marae on Sunday, Te Korowai o Waiheke: Towards Predator-Free Waiheke secured $11 million to rid the island of stoats and rats by 2025.

More than 300 guests including Mayor Phil Goff and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage attended. Ms Sage said Waiheke’s goal of being predator-free by 2025 is enormously ambitious. • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!